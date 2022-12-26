Seahawks Place DB Joey Blount On IR, Sign RB Godwin Igwebuike To Active Roster

The Seattle Seahawks have announced that they’ve placed DB Joey Blount on injured reserve with a knee injury.

The @Seahawks made three roster moves this afternoon. https://t.co/uBExhPzN70 — Seahawks PR (@seahawksPR) December 26, 2022

In a corresponding move, the team signed RB Godwin Igwebuike, who was out of practice-squad elevations, to the active roster.

Seattle also signed RB Tony Jones, Jr. to the practice squad, who was waived last week.

Igwebuike, 28, wound up signing on with the Buccaneers as an undrafted free agent out of Northwestern back in 2018. He agreed to a three-year, $1.71 mill contract but was waived by the Buccaneers coming out of the preseason.

From there, Igwebuike has had short stints with the Buccaneers, 49ers, Jets and Lions before signing on with the Seahawks.

In 2022, Godwin Igwebuike has appeared in three games for the Seahawks and totaled 255 kick return yards.