Seahawks Place LB Cullen Gillaspia On IR, Elevate LB Vi Jones

The Seahawks announced on Saturday that they are placing FB Cullen Gillaspia on injured reserve as he will require knee surgery. The team is also elevating LB Vi Jones from the practice squad.

The @Seahawks made one practice squad elevation this evening. https://t.co/9dGqu7iujq — Seahawks PR (@seahawksPR) November 12, 2022

Gillaspia, 27, is a former sixth-round pick of the Texans back in 2019. He signed a four-year, $2.6 million contract with the Texans but was later placed on injured reserve with a back injury.

Houston eventually cut him loose with a failed physical designation and he was picked up by the Giants for the 2021 season.

Seattle then brought him on board, playing him as both a fullback and linebacker.

In 2022, Gillaspia appeared in six games for the Seahawks and recorded six tackles.