Seahawks Place RB Kenneth Walker III On IR

The Seattle Seahawks announced they have placed RB Kenneth Walker III on injured reserve.

Additionally, the Seahawks have signed RB George Holani to their active roster from the practice squad. Seattle also elevated CB Artie Burns from the practice squad for Week 17 against the Bears.

Walker, 24, was selected with the No. 41 overall pick in the second round of the 2022 NFL Draft by the Seahawks. He’s currently in the third year of his four-year $8,441,580 contract that included a $3,319,331 signing bonus.

Walker is set to be an unrestricted free agent in 2026.

In 2024, Kenneth Walker has appeared in 11 games for the Seahawks and rushed for 573 yards on 153 carries (3.7 YPC) to go along with 46 receptions for 299 yards receiving and eight total touchdowns.