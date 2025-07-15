Seahawks Place Six Players On Non-Football Injury List

The Seattle Seahawks announced Tuesday night that they’ve placed six players on the active/non-football injury list.

The full list includes:

These players will count against the Seahawks’ active roster and can be activated at any time.

Mills, 23, was selected with the No. 142 overall pick in the fifth round by the Seahawks. He signed a four-year, $4.7 million contract with Seattle a few weeks later.

During his college career at Notre Dame, Mills appeared 61 games and recorded 131 tackles, 17 sacks and two fumble recoveries over the course of five seasons.