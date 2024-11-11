Seahawks Placed S K’Von Wallace On Injured Reserve, Claimed DT Brandon Pili

The Seattle Seahawks announced they have placed S K’Von Wallace on injured reserve and claimed DT Brandon Pili off waivers from the Dolphins.

Wallace, 27, is a former fourth-round pick by the Eagles in the 2020 NFL Draft out of Clemson. He was entering the final year of a four-year, $4,001,113 rookie contract when he was among Philadelphia’s final roster cuts coming out of the preseason.

The Cardinals claimed Wallace off of waivers from the Eagles in August before waiving him a few months later. From there, he was claimed by the Titans and finished out the season in Tennessee.

The Seahawks signed Wallace as an unrestricted free agent this past offseason.

In 2024, Wallace appeared in nine games for the Seahawks, recording 15 total tackles and a forced fumble.

Pili, 25, signed with the Dolphins as an undrafted free agent out of USC following the 2023 NFL Draft. He managed to make the team as a rookie but was waived during the season and re-signed to the practice squad.

Miami brought Pili back on a futures contract for the 2024 season but again waived him in November.

In 2024, Pili has appeared in eight games for the Dolphins and recorded two total tackles.