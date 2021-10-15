Seahawks Placing QB Russell Wilson On Injured Reserve

Seahawks HC Pete Carroll announced Friday that they are placing QB Russell Wilson on injured reserve after he underwent surgery for a finger injury.

This means that Wilson will miss at least the next three games for the Seahawks.

Earlier in the week, Adam Schefter reported that Wilson was targeting Week 10’s matchup against the Green Bay Packers as a return from his injured finger — an absence of only four weeks.

Schefter added that the surgery went well enough that doctors believe a return in four weeks is possible. Seattle has a bye in that time so it’s possible Wilson misses just three games.

“That’s now the hope and, depending on some other factors, that’s possible,” one source said.

The initial timeline was around six to eight weeks, as Wilson had both a ruptured tendon and fracture-dislocation in his middle finger that required treatment.

Seattle’s next seven opponents consist of: at Steelers, Saints, Jaguars, at Packers, Cardinals and at Washington.

Wilson, 32, is a former third-round pick of the Seahawks back in 2012. He was entering the final year of his five-year, $89.142 million contract when the Seahawks signed him to a four-year, $140 million extension that included a $65 million signing bonus.

Wilson stands to make a base salary of $21 million for the 2021 season.

In 2021, Wilson has appeared in five games for the Seahawks and completed 72 percent of his passes for 1,196 yards, 10 touchdowns and an interception. He has also rushed for 68 yards and a touchdown.