Seahawks Placing RB Chris Carson On IR, Activating Two

The Seattle Seahawks announced that they are placing RB Chris Carson on injured reserve, as well as activating C Ethan Pocic and CB Tre Brown from injured reserve.

Pocic and Brown will fill the roster spots of Carson and QB Russell Wilson this Sunday, who will each be out for at least three games.

Carson, 27, is a former seventh-round pick of the Seahawks back in 2017. He finished out the final year of his four-year, $2.46 million contract and made a base salary of $735,000 for the 2020 season.

Carson was testing the open market as an unrestricted free agent this offseason but opted to re-sign with Seattle on a two-year $14.625 million deal.

In 2021, Carson has appeared in four games for the Seahawks and rushed for 232 yards on 54 carries (4.3 YPC) and three touchdowns to go along with six receptions for 26 yards receiving and no touchdowns.

