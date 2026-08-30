Seahawks Planning To Re-Sign CB Trevon Diggs To Practice Squad

Tom Pelissero of The Ringer reports that the Seahawks plan to bring CB Trevon Diggs back on their practice squad in the coming days.

Diggs was among Seattle’s roster cuts on Sunday, but he won’t be subject to waivers, which means he can commit to re-signing with the Seahawks without another team intervening.

Diggs, 27, was drafted in the second round out of Alabama by Dallas in 2020. He signed a four-year, $6.32 million rookie deal that included a $2.157 million signing bonus.

Diggs was set to be an unrestricted free agent in 2024 when he signed a five-year, $97 million contract extension, which included a $21.25 million signing bonus with Dallas.

Dallas let him go near the end of the 2025 season, however and he was claimed by the Packers. Green Bay released him this past offseason.

In 2025, Diggs appeared in nine games for the Cowboys and Packers and recorded 27 tackles, one tackle for loss, and no interceptions or pass defenses.