Seahawks Promote LS Carson Tinker, Place LS Tyler Ott On IR

The Seattle Seahawks announced that they have promoted LS Carson Tinker from the practice squad to their active roster and placed LS Tyler Ott on injured reserve in a corresponding move.

Seattle also re-signed S Scott Nelson to the practice squad.

The @Seahawks made three roster moves this afternoon. https://t.co/EfAF3M2rvo — Seahawks PR (@seahawksPR) September 14, 2022

Tinker, 32, wound up signing on with the Jaguars as an undrafted free agent out of Alabama back in 2013. He was entering the final year of his five-year, $4.2 million contract and stood to make a base salary of $835,000 when the Jaguars released him in March of 2019.

From there, he caught on with the Giants’ practice squad in 2020 but was among their final roster cuts the following offseason. He signed with the Buccaneers last year but was cut loose in November and landed with the Raiders a month later.

Tinker bounced on and off the Rams’ practice squad during last season’s playoff run. Seattle signed him to their practice squad last week.

In 2021, Tinker appeared in eight games for the Buccaneers and one game for the Raiders.