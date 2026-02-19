Seahawks Promoting Justin Outten To Run Game Coordinator

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reports the Seahawks are promoting run game specialist/assistant OL coach Justin Outten to run game coordinator.

Outten interviewed for Seattle’s OC opening before they hired 49ers TEs coach Brian Fleury. The Seahawks also blocked the Raiders’ request to interview Outten for their run game coordinator job last week.

Outten, 42, began his coaching career as a graduate assistant at Syracuse back in 2007. From there, he served as the assistant head coach/offensive coordinator/offensive line coach at Westfield High School in Houston from 2008-15.

Outten got his first NFL opportunity with the Falcons as an offensive intern in 2016. He worked his way up to offensive assistant before joining the Packers in 2019. The Titans hired him in 2023 as an RB coach/run game coordinator.

The Seahawks brought him in as their run-game specialist and assistant offensive line coach in March of last year.

Outten joined the Broncos in 2022 as their offensive coordinator. He left after just one year after HC Nathaniel Hackett was fired and the Titans hired him as a RB coach/run game coordinator.