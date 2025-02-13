Seahawks Push Back OLB Uchenna Nwosu’s 2025 Injury Guarantee

ESPN’s Brady Henderson reports the Seahawks have pushed back OLB Uchenna Nwosu‘s injury guarantee for 2025.
Henderson says the guarantee was supposed to vest into a full guarantee on Friday but the date was pushed back. This gives Seattle more time to work out a deal to keep Nwosu instead of cutting him while avoiding the guarantee in the meantime.
Nwosu, 28, is a former second-round pick by the Chargers in the 2018 NFL Draft out of USC. He finished the final year of his four-year, $5.75 million rookie contract when the Seahawks signed him a two-year, $20 million deal.
From there, Seattle re-signed him to a three-year, $59 million extension last offseason.
In 2024, Nwosu appeared in six games for the Seahawks and recorded 14 total tackles, one sack and one pass defended.
