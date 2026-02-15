Seahawks QB Coach Andrew Janocko Interviewing For Raiders OC Job

Adam Schefter reports that Seahawks QB coach Andrew Janocko is interviewing for the Raiders’ offensive coordinator job.

Schefter adds that Janocko is also currently a candidate for the Seahawks OC position as well.

Janocko, 37, was a college quarterback at Pittsburgh, and after one season as an assistant at Rutgers, he joined the NFL ranks in 2012 with the Buccaneers as an offensive quality control coach.

From 2015 to 2021, Janocko worked for the Vikings in various roles before being hired as the Bears QB coach in 2022. In 2024, he was the Saints’ QB coach, and in 2025 he joined Seattle in the same role.

