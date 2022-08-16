Seahawks QB Drew Lock Tests Positive For COVID-19

The Seattle Seahawks announced that QB Drew Lock has tested positive for COVID-19 and will miss Thursday’s preseason game against the Bears.

This comes shortly after HC Pete Carroll mentioned that Lock was practicing with the first-team offense and was set to start Thursday’s game. It’s an unfortunate turn for Lock, who has been competing against Geno Smith to earn Seattle’s starting role.

Lock, 25, is a former second-round pick of the Broncos back in 2019. He’s currently entering the final year of his four-year, $7,010,820 rookie contract including a $3,118,776 signing bonus.

Denver traded Lock to the Seahawks as part of a package deal to acquire Russell Wilson back in March.

In 2021, Lock appeared in six games for the Broncos and completed 60.4 percent of his passes for 787 yards, two touchdowns, and two interceptions.