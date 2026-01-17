Seahawks QB Sam Darnold’s Status Uncertain For Divisional Round

Adam Schefter reports Seahawks QB Sam Darnold hasn’t thrown a football since Thursday due to an oblique injury, leaving his status for tonight’s game against San Francisco in question.

The Seahawks believe he will be okay to start the game, while QB Drew Lock has taken reps the past two days to stay ready for a potential situation to unfold.

Darnold, 28, is a former first-round pick of the Jets back in 2018. He was in the final year of a four-year, $30.370 million rookie contract when he was traded to the Panthers.

Carolina exercised Darnold’s fifth-year option for 2022 after acquiring him from New York. He made a base salary of $18.858 million in 2022 under the option.

Darnold was an unrestricted free agent for the first time in his career when he signed a one-year, $4.5 million deal with the 49ers in 2023. He joined the Vikings this past on a one-year deal.

After elevating his play with the Vikings, Darnold was the best quarterback available in free agency and signed a three-year, $100 million deal with Seattle.

In 2025, Darnold appeared in all 17 games for the Seahawks and completed 67.7 percent of his pass attempts for 4,048 yards, 25 touchdowns, and 14 interceptions. He added 35 carries for 95 yards.