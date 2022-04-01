Seahawks Re-Sign ERFA WR Penny Hart

The Seattle Seahawks have officially re-signed exclusive rights free agent WR Penny Hart on Friday, according to his agency.

Hart, 25, wound up going undrafted out of Georgia State back in 2019. He later agreed to a three-year, $1.755 million contract with the Colts.

Indianapolis waived Hart with an injury designation coming out of the preseason and he later reverted to their injured reserve list. From there, the Colts cut him with an injury settlement and he eventually signed on to the Seahawks’ practice squad before being added to the active roster.

In 2021, Hart appeared in all 17 games for the Seahawks and caught seven passes for 59 yards receiving and no touchdowns.