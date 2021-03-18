Seahawks Re-Sign FB Nick Bellore

According to Mike Renner, the Seahawks have re-signed FB Nick Bellore.

Not all teams still use a fullback but Seattle does, so getting Bellore back is a solid move.

Bellore, 31, originally signed on with the Jets as an undrafted free agent out of Central Michigan. Unfortunately, his 2016 season ended with him being placed on injured reserve with an elbow injury.

Bellore had brief stints with the Lions and 49ers before the Seahawks signed him to a two-year, $2.2 million contract in 2019.

For his career, Bellore has appeared in 151 games for the Jets, 49ers, Lions and Seahawks and caught nine passes for 71 yards receiving and two touchdowns. He’s also rushed twice for five yards.