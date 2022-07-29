Seahawks Re-Sign OL J.R. Sweezy To One-Day Contract To Retire

The Seattle Seahawks have re-signed veteran OL J.R. Sweezy to a contract on Friday, according to Field Yates.

Brady Henderson adds that this is a one-day contract to retire with the Seahawks.

Sweezy, 33, is a former seventh-round pick of the Seahawks back in 2012. He played out his rookie contract with Seattle before signing a five-year, $32.5 million deal with the Buccaneers in 2016.

Sweezy was two years into his deal with Tampa Bay when they cut him loose in a move that freed up $6.5 million of cap room. He signed a one-year deal with the Seahawks shortly after.

The Cardinals signed him to a two-year, $9 million contract through 2020 and he later had a brief stint with the Saints before being released at the start of last season.

In 2020, Sweezy appeared in 13 games for the Cardinals and made 10 starts at guard.