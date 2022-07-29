Seahawks Re-Sign OL J.R. Sweezy To One-Day Contract To Retire

The Seattle Seahawks have re-signed veteran OL J.R. Sweezy to a contract on Friday, according to Field Yates.
Brady Henderson adds that this is a one-day contract to retire with the Seahawks.
Sweezy, 33, is a former seventh-round pick of the Seahawks back in 2012. He played out his rookie contract with Seattle before signing a five-year, $32.5 million deal with the Buccaneers in 2016.
Sweezy was two years into his deal with Tampa Bay when they cut him loose in a move that freed up $6.5 million of cap room. He signed a one-year deal with the Seahawks shortly after.
The Cardinals signed him to a two-year, $9 million contract through 2020 and he later had a brief stint with the Saints before being released at the start of last season.
In 2020, Sweezy appeared in 13 games for the Cardinals and made 10 starts at guard.
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!