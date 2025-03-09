Seahawks Re-Signing LB Ernest Jones IV To Three-Year Deal

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the Seahawks have agreed to a three-year extension with LB Ernest Jones IV on Sunday ahead of free agency.

According to Rapoport, Jones will receive a three-year contract worth $33 million and includes $15 million guaranteed.

The Seahawks and Jones made it clear that there was mutual interest in a new deal and it looks like they were ultimately able to hammer it out before he could meet with prospective teams.

Jones, 24, was selected in the third round of the 2021 NFL Draft out of South Carolina. He was entering the final year of a four-year rookie deal worth $4,785,850 million with an $840,618 million signing bonus when the Rams traded him to the Titans coming out of the preseason.

Tennessee traded him to the Seahawks in October in exchange for LB Jerome Baker and a fourth-round pick.

In 2024, Jones has appeared in nine games for the Seahawks and six games for the Titans, recording 129 tackles, four tackles for loss, one interception, four pass defenses, and one forced fumble.

