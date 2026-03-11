Seahawks Re-Signing LS Chris Stoll To Two-Year Deal

By
Jonathan Comeaux
-

According to Tom Pelissero, the Seahawks are re-signing LS Chris Stoll to a two-year contract on Wednesday. 

Chris Stoll

Stoll, 27, originally signed on with the Seahawks as an undrafted free agent in 2023 out of Penn State. He just concluded a three-year, $2,701,500 rookie contract with Seattle and was a restricted free agent this offseason. 

He’s started every game for Seattle since being signed as a UDFA. 

In 2025, Stoll appeared in all 17 games for the Seahawks as their starting long snapper. 

 

Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?

Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on X.com and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply