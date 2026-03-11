Seahawks Re-Signing OL Josh Jones

Tom Pelissero reports that the Seahawks are re-signing OL Josh Jones to a one-year contract.

Jones, 28, was a four-year starter at Houston and earned second-team All-AAC honors in his final season. The Cardinals selected him with the No. 72 pick in the third round of the 2020 NFL Draft.

He was entering the final year of a four-year, $4,839,341 rookie contract that included a $1,079,522 signing bonus when the Cardinals traded him to the Texans.

From there, Jones signed with the Ravens on a one-year deal for 2024, then did the same with the Seahawks ahead of the 2025 season.

In 2025, Jones appeared in 14 games for Seattle and made three starts.