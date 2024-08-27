Seahawks Releasing QB P.J. Walker

According to ESPN’s Brady Henderson, the Seahawks are releasing QB P.J. Walker.

Walker, 29, originally signed with the Colts as an undrafted free agent out of Temple in 2017. He spent two years on Indianapolis’ practice squad before being waived prior to the 2019 season.

Walker played for the Houston Roughnecks of the XFL in the spring of 2020. Carolina then signed him to a two-year deal following the XFL’s dissolution. Walker joined the Bears this past March 2023 but was cut loose later that summer.

The Browns later signed Walker to their practice squad and he bounced back and forth between the roster and practice squad last season. He signed with the Seahawks in June this offseason.

In 2023, Walker appeared in six games for the Browns with two starts and completed 54 of 111 passes (48.5 percent) for 674 yards, one touchdown and five interceptions. He’s added 12 rushes for 31 yards.