Seahawks Request Interview With Bears DC Sean Desai For Defensive Coordinator Job

Michael-Shawn Duger reports that the Seahawks have requested permission to interview Bears defensive coordinator Sean Desai for their defensive coordinator vacancy.

Seattle has also requested an interview with Broncos DC Ed Donatell.

The Seahawks fired defensive coordinator Ken Norton Jr on Tuesday.

Desai, 38, began his coaching career at Temple back in 2006 as a defensive and special teams coach. He later became the assistant director of football operations at the University of Miami.

After one year at Boston College, the Bears hired Desai as a quality control coach. He was later promoted to their safeties coach for the 2019 season and again to defensive coordinator in 2021.

In 2021, the Bears’ defense ranked No. 6 in fewest yards allowed, No. 22 in fewest points allowed, No. 23 in fewest rushing yards allowed and No. 3 in fewest passing yards allowed.