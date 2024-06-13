Seahawks Restructure DL Dre’Mont Jones’ Contract For $7.4M In Cap Savings

According to Over The Cap, the Seahawks have restructured DL Dre’Mont Jones‘ contract by converting $9.875 million of his base salary into a signing bonus.

By doing this, Seattle will create $7.4 million in cap space in 2024, but Jones’ 2025 cap number will increase by $2.468 million to $25.645 million.

Jones, 27, is a former third-round pick of the Broncos back in 2019 out of Ohio State. He finished the final year of his four-year, $3,586,404 rookie contract that included a $1,066,404 signing bonus in 2022.

He then signed a three-year, $51 million contract with the Seahawks before the 2023 season.

In 2023, Jones appeared in 17 games for the Seahawks and recorded 49 total tackles, five tackles for loss and 4.5 sacks.