Seahawks Restructure DT Shelby Harris’ Deal, Add $3.2M In Cap Space

According to Ian Rapoport, the Seahawks have restructured the contract for DL Shelby Harris.

The move creates just over $3.2 million in cap space for the Seahawks. They already had about $13.8 million in available space, per Over The Cap.

Harris, 30, is a former seventh-round pick of the Raiders back in 2014. He was on and off of their practice squad for two years before returning to the Raiders on a one-year, exclusive rights deal.

Unfortunately, the Raiders waived Harris after the 2016 draft and he had brief stints with the Jets and Cowboys before signing a futures deal with the Broncos for the 2017 season. Denver brought Harris back on a one-year deal worth up to $3.25 million in 2020 before signing him to a three-year, $27 million deal in 2021.

He was traded to the Seahawks as a part of the Russell Wilson deal in 2022.

In 2021, Harris appeared in 16 games for the Broncos and recorded 49 total tackles, seven tackles for loss, six sacks, a forced fumble and two passes defended. Pro Football Focus rated him as the No. 51 interior defender out of 110 qualifying players.