Seahawks Revising OLB Uchenna Nwosu’s Contract For Over $9M In Cap Space

Per Jason Fitzgerald of Over The Cap, the Seahawks are revising OLB Uchenna Nwosu‘s contract to create over $9 million in cap space.
Fitzgerald adds Nwosu will take a $6.99 million pay cut in exchange for $6.98 million in guarantees including a $4 million signing bonus. The pay cut will drop his cap hit from $21 million to $11.8 million in 2025.
Nwosu, 28, is a former second-round pick by the Chargers in the 2018 NFL Draft out of USC. He finished the final year of his four-year, $5.75 million rookie contract when the Seahawks signed him a two-year, $20 million deal.
From there, Seattle re-signed him to a three-year, $59 million extension last offseason.
In 2024, Nwosu appeared in six games for the Seahawks and recorded 14 total tackles, one sack and one pass defended.
