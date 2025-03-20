Seahawks Revising OLB Uchenna Nwosu’s Contract For Over $9M In Cap Space

Per Jason Fitzgerald of Over The Cap, the Seahawks are revising OLB Uchenna Nwosu‘s contract to create over $9 million in cap space.

Fitzgerald adds Nwosu will take a $6.99 million pay cut in exchange for $6.98 million in guarantees including a $4 million signing bonus. The pay cut will drop his cap hit from $21 million to $11.8 million in 2025.

Nwosu, 28, is a former second-round pick by the Chargers in the 2018 NFL Draft out of USC. He finished the final year of his four-year, $5.75 million rookie contract when the Seahawks signed him a two-year, $20 million deal.

From there, Seattle re-signed him to a three-year, $59 million extension last offseason.

In 2024, Nwosu appeared in six games for the Seahawks and recorded 14 total tackles, one sack and one pass defended.