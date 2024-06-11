Seahawks Rework Contract Of DT Jarran Reed

According to Brady Henderson, the Seahawks and DT Jarran Reed agreed to a reworked contract that will essentially convert $530,000 of his possible incentives into a part of his base salary.

Henderson mentions his max value remains the same and the deal’s full details will be released soon.

Reed, 31, was selected in the second round out of Alabama in 2016. He played out the final year of his four-year contract worth $4,889,636 that included a signing bonus of $1,756,100 before agreeing to a two-year, $23 million deal with Seattle in March of 2020.

He wound up being cut by Seattle and signed a one-year deal with the Chiefs in 2021. He played out a one-year deal with the Packers before signing a two-year, $10.8 million deal with the Seahawks in 2023.

In 2023, Reed appeared in 16 games for the Seahawks and recorded 54 tackles, seven tackles for loss, seven sacks, one fumble recovery, one forced fumble, and two pass defenses.