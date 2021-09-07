Seahawks Rework LT Duane Brown’s Contract

According to Ian Rapoport, the Seahawks and LT Duane Brown have agreed to a reworked contract.

Jeremy Fowler reports the deal pays a $7 million signing bonus and $4 million in salary. There’s no new money but more of it is guaranteed and gets into Brown’s pocket faster.

Seattle also converted Brown’s per-game roster bonuses into guarantees, per Rapoport. He had previously been scheduled to make a $10 million base salary with $1 million total in per-game roster bonuses.

Brown had been holding out of practice to indicate displeasure with his contract. However, he returned to the field Monday and indications are he’s ready to go for Week 1.

Brown, 35, is a former first-round pick of the Texans back in 2008. He was later traded to the Seahawks in 2017 before signing a three-year, $36.5 million extension with Seattle.

In 2020, Brown started all 16 games for the Seahawks at left tackle. Pro Football Focus had him rated as the No. 5 offensive tackle out of 79 qualifying players.