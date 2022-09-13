Seahawks S Jamal Adams Believed To Have Torn Quad

Seahawks S Jamal Adams is believed to have torn his quad, per Ian Rapoport, which would likely be a season-ending injury for the veteran safety.

Adams suffered what appeared to be a knee injury in Monday night’s win against the Broncos and was carted off the field and into the locker room.

Seattle quickly listed Adams as doubtful to return and after the game HC Pete Carroll called it a serious injury.

Adams, 26, is a former first-round pick of the Jets out of LSU back in 2017. He played out the fourth year of his four-year rookie contract worth $22,256,084, which includes a signing bonus of $14,326,244.

The Jets exercised Adams’ fifth-year option before ultimately trading him to the Seahawks for a package including two first-round picks.

Seattle signed him to a four-year, $70 million extension in August of 2021.

In 2021, Adams appeared in 12 games for the Seahawks and recorded 87 total tackles, four tackles for loss, no sacks, two interceptions and five pass deflections. Pro Football Focus had him rated as the No. 63 safety out of 91 qualifying players.