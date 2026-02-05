Seahawks S Nick Emmanwori Expected To Play In Super Bowl Despite Ankle Injury

Per Jeff Darlington, Seahawks HC Mike Macdonald said they fully expect S Nick Emmanwori to play in the Super Bowl after rolling his ankle in practice on Wednesday.

Macdonald did say they will be overcautious this weekend to make sure he’s okay, but they are confident he will be able to suit up on Sunday.

Emmanwori, 21, was a three-star prospect and the 59th-ranked safety in the 2022 recruiting class out of Irmo, South Carolina. He committed to South Carolina and enrolled for the 2022 season.

Emmanwori was selected as a First-Team AP All-American in 2024.

The Seahawks used the No. 35 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft on Emmanwori. He signed a four-year, $11,601,260 rookie contract with a $5,077,280 signing bonus.

In 2025, Emmanwori has appeared in 14 games for the Seahawks, making 11 starts. He has 81 total tackles, including nine tackles for loss and 2.5 sacks.