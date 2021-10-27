Seahawks Sign C Brad Lundblade To Practice Squad, Cut QB Danny Etling

The Seattle Seahawks announced that they have signed C Brad Lundblade to their practice squad and released QB Danny Etling in a corresponding move. 

Seattle’s practice squad now includes:

  1. DT Myles Adams
  2. LB Aaron Donkor (International)
  3. G Greg Eiland
  4. WR Aaron Fuller
  5. DT Jarrod Hewitt
  6. WR Cade Johnson
  7. RB Josh Johnson
  8. G Pier-Olivier Lestage
  9. WR Cody Thompson
  10. DB Michael Jackson
  11. G Phil Haynes
  12. DB Gavin Heslop
  13. LB Tanner Muse
  14. TE Ryan Izzo
  15. WR Phillip Dorsett
  16. QB Jake Luton
  17. C Brad Lundblade

Lundblade, 25, wound up going undrafted out of Oklahoma State back in April of in 2018. He later agreed to a three-year, $1.71 million contract with the Seahawks but was waived Lundblade coming out of the preseason and he later signed on with the Bengals.

Cincinnati brought him back on a futures contract only to cut him loose coming out of the preseason in 2019. He signed on with Carolina and the Jets’ taxi squads before re-signing to a futures deal with New York. 

The Jets cut him in September of last year and signed a futures deal with the Seahawks back in January. He was among Seattle’s final roster cuts coming out of the preseason. 

During his college career at Oklahoma State, Lundblade was a three-year starter, despite walking on.

