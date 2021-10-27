Seahawks Sign C Brad Lundblade To Practice Squad, Cut QB Danny Etling

The Seattle Seahawks announced that they have signed C Brad Lundblade to their practice squad and released QB Danny Etling in a corresponding move.

The @Seahawks made two practice squad transactions this afternoon. https://t.co/PqHCpxbWxs — Seahawks PR (@seahawksPR) October 27, 2021

Seattle’s practice squad now includes:

DT Myles Adams LB Aaron Donkor (International) G Greg Eiland WR Aaron Fuller DT Jarrod Hewitt WR Cade Johnson RB Josh Johnson G Pier-Olivier Lestage WR Cody Thompson DB Michael Jackson G Phil Haynes DB Gavin Heslop LB Tanner Muse TE Ryan Izzo WR Phillip Dorsett QB Jake Luton C Brad Lundblade

Lundblade, 25, wound up going undrafted out of Oklahoma State back in April of in 2018. He later agreed to a three-year, $1.71 million contract with the Seahawks but was waived Lundblade coming out of the preseason and he later signed on with the Bengals.

Cincinnati brought him back on a futures contract only to cut him loose coming out of the preseason in 2019. He signed on with Carolina and the Jets’ taxi squads before re-signing to a futures deal with New York.

The Jets cut him in September of last year and signed a futures deal with the Seahawks back in January. He was among Seattle’s final roster cuts coming out of the preseason.

During his college career at Oklahoma State, Lundblade was a three-year starter, despite walking on.