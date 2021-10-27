Seahawks Sign C Brad Lundblade To Practice Squad, Cut QB Danny Etling

The Seattle Seahawks announced that they have signed C Brad Lundblade to their practice squad and released QB Danny Etling in a corresponding move.
Seattle’s practice squad now includes:
- DT Myles Adams
- LB Aaron Donkor (International)
- G Greg Eiland
- WR Aaron Fuller
- DT Jarrod Hewitt
- WR Cade Johnson
- RB Josh Johnson
- G Pier-Olivier Lestage
- WR Cody Thompson
- DB Michael Jackson
- G Phil Haynes
- DB Gavin Heslop
- LB Tanner Muse
- TE Ryan Izzo
- WR Phillip Dorsett
- QB Jake Luton
- C Brad Lundblade
Lundblade, 25, wound up going undrafted out of Oklahoma State back in April of in 2018. He later agreed to a three-year, $1.71 million contract with the Seahawks but was waived Lundblade coming out of the preseason and he later signed on with the Bengals.
Cincinnati brought him back on a futures contract only to cut him loose coming out of the preseason in 2019. He signed on with Carolina and the Jets’ taxi squads before re-signing to a futures deal with New York.
The Jets cut him in September of last year and signed a futures deal with the Seahawks back in January. He was among Seattle’s final roster cuts coming out of the preseason.
During his college career at Oklahoma State, Lundblade was a three-year starter, despite walking on.
