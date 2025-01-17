Seahawks Sign DB J.T. Woods To Futures Deal

The Seattle Seahawks officially signed DB J.T. Woods to a futures contract on Friday for the 2025 season.

Here’s the updated list of futures signings for the Seahawks:

DT Quinton Bohanna CB Ryan Cooper LB Michael Dowell CB Tyler Hall C Mike Novitsky DE Kenneth Odumegwu S Ty Okada WR Cornell Powell LB Jamie Sheriff LB Tyreke Smith CB Damarion Williams DB J.T. Woods

Futures deals are essentially camp invites that will allow players to compete for roster spots during offseason workouts and training camp.

Woods, 24, is a former third-round pick by the Chargers in the 2022 NFL Draft out of Baylor. He was entering the third year of a four-year, $5.3 million rookie contract and set to earn a base salary of $1,184,676 in 2024 when the Chargers waived him coming out of the preseason.

Woods had brief stints on the Eagles and Bears’ practice squads last year.

In 2023, Woods appeared in three games for the Chargers and recorded five tackles.