Seahawks Sign DT Brandon Pili To 53-Man Roster

The Seattle Seahawks announced they have signed DT Brandon Pili from the practice squad to the 53-man roster.

In correspondence, the Seahawks have released WR Cody White and re-signed him to the practice squad since he’s not subject to waivers as a vested veteran.

Pili, 26, signed with the Dolphins as an undrafted free agent out of USC following the 2023 NFL Draft. He remained on the practice squad in 2023 but was waived last year and claimed by the Seahawks.

Pili has been on the practice squad and active roster ever since, and began the 2025 season on the practice squad.

In 2025, Pili has appeared in one game for the Seahawks.