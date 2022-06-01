Seahawks Sign First-Round OT Charles Cross

The Seattle Seahawks have signed first-round OT Charles Cross to a four-year contract, according to Ian Rapoport.

There are just three picks unsigned from Seattle’s 2022 draft class.

Rd Player Pos. Note 1 Charles Cross OT Signed 2 Boye Mafe DE 2 Kenneth Walker III RB 3 Abraham Lucas OT Signed 4 Coby Bryant CB 5 Tariq Woolen CB Signed 5 Tyreke Smith DE Signed 7 Bo Melton WR Signed 7 Dareke Young WR Signed

Cross, 21, was a two-year starter at Mississippi State. He was a first-team All-American and a first-team All-SEC selection in 2021. The Seahawks used the No. 9 overall pick on him in the 2022 draft.

Lance Zierlein compares him to a combination of Taylor Moton (physical) and Tristan Wirfs (play).

He’s projected to sign a four-year, $21,383,456 contract that includes a $12,731,604. There is also a fifth-year option for the team to pick up in 2025.

During his three-year college career at Mississippi State, Cross appeared in 25 games, making 22 starts for them at left tackle.