Seahawks Sign First-Round OT Charles Cross

The Seattle Seahawks have signed first-round OT Charles Cross to a four-year contract, according to Ian Rapoport.
There are just three picks unsigned from Seattle’s 2022 draft class.
|Rd
|Player
|Pos.
|Note
|1
|Charles Cross
|OT
|Signed
|2
|Boye Mafe
|DE
|2
|Kenneth Walker III
|RB
|3
|Abraham Lucas
|OT
|Signed
|4
|Coby Bryant
|CB
|5
|Tariq Woolen
|CB
|Signed
|5
|Tyreke Smith
|DE
|Signed
|7
|Bo Melton
|WR
|Signed
|7
|Dareke Young
|WR
|Signed
Cross, 21, was a two-year starter at Mississippi State. He was a first-team All-American and a first-team All-SEC selection in 2021. The Seahawks used the No. 9 overall pick on him in the 2022 draft.
Lance Zierlein compares him to a combination of Taylor Moton (physical) and Tristan Wirfs (play).
He’s projected to sign a four-year, $21,383,456 contract that includes a $12,731,604. There is also a fifth-year option for the team to pick up in 2025.
During his three-year college career at Mississippi State, Cross appeared in 25 games, making 22 starts for them at left tackle.
