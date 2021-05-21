Seahawks Sign Fourth-Round DB Tre Brown, Wrap Up Draft Class

The Seattle Seahawks announced that they have signed fourth-round DB Tre Brown to a four-year rookie contract.
The Seahawks have now signed all three of their draft picks:
|Round
|Player
|Pos.
|Note
|2
|D’Wayne Eskridge
|WR
|Signed
|4
|Tre Brown
|DB
|Signed
|6
|Stone Forsythe
|OT
|Signed
Brown, 23, was a four-year starter at Oklahoma and was named second-team All-Big 12 in 2018 and 2020.
Brown is expected to sign four-year, $4,120,664 rookie deal that includes a $640,664 signing bonus.
During his four-year career at Oklahoma, Brown recorded 141 tackles, two sacks, 35 deflections, and four interceptions.
