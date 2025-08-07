Seahawks Sign LB Seth Coleman Among Two Roster Moves

The Seattle Seahawks have signed UDFA LB Seth Coleman to a contract, per the NFL’s Official Transaction Wire.

In correspondence, the Seahawks have waived WR Montorie Foster.

Coleman, 24, was a four-star recruit and the 19th-ranked weakside defensive end in the 2019 recruiting class out of Melbourne, Florida. He committed to Illinois and spent six seasons there.

In his collegiate career, Coleman appeared in 56 games for Illinois and recorded 183 total tackles, 28 tackles for loss, 15.5 sacks, 15 passes defended and two forced fumbles.