Seahawks Sign OL Malaesala Aumavae-Laulu To Futures Deal

The Seattle Seahawks announced they have signed OL Malaesala Aumavae-Laulu to a reserve/futures deal.

Aumavae-Laulu, 25, was a sixth-round pick of the Ravens in 2023 out of Oregon. He signed a four-year, $4 million rookie contract through 2026.

He was waived from the active roster in October but was brought back to the practice squad days later. The Ravens waived him from the practice squad after the season ended in January 2025.

In 2024, Aumavae-Laulu appeared in two games for the Ravens at guard.