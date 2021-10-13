Seahawks Sign QB Danny Etling To Practice Squad

The Seahawks announced they have signed QB Danny Etling to the practice squad.

The @Seahawks made two roster moves this morning. https://t.co/fEgPCSsw2B — Seahawks PR (@seahawksPR) October 13, 2021

Etling has spent time with the Seahawks before so he provides a familiar face to boost their quarterback depth.

Seattle’s practice squad now includes:

DT Myles Adams LB Aaron Donkor (International) G Greg Eiland WR Aaron Fuller DT Jarrod Hewitt WR Cade Johnson RB Josh Johnson G Pier-Olivier Lestage WR Cody Thompson DB Michael Jackson G Phil Haynes DB Gavin Heslop LB Tanner Muse TE Ryan Izzo WR Phillip Dorsett QB Jake Luton QB Danny Etling

Etling, 26, is a former seventh-round pick of the Patriots back in 2019. He agreed to a four-year, $2,564,028 contract that included a $104,028 signing bonus with the Patriots, but was released coming out of the preseason.

The Patriots later re-signed Etling to their practice squad. New England re-signed Etling to a futures deal last year but he was, once again, waived later claimed by the Falcons.

Atlanta brought Etling back on a futures contract this past January before waiving him last month after coming off their COVID-19 list. The Seahawks quickly claimed Etling from Atlanta in August. After being waived by Seattle, Etling was claimed again by the Vikings. He was waived again later in camp.

During his college career at Purdue and LSU, Etling threw for 7,076 yards while completing 57.9 percent of his passes to go along with 43 touchdowns and 19 interceptions.