Seahawks Sign RB Kenneth Walker & CB Coby Bryant, Wrap Up Draft Class 

The Seattle Seahawks have signed second-round RB Kenneth Walker to a four-year contract, according to the team website.

The team is also signing DE Boye Mafe and CB Coby Bryant to their rookie deals.

Walker, 21, earned several honors last season including the Walter Camp Award, and Doak Walker Award, was a Unanimous All-American, Ameche–Dayne Running Back of the Year, and was a first-team All-Big Ten selection. The Seahawks selected him with the No. 41 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.

He elected to opt out of Michigan State’s bowl game and final collegiate game when declaring for the 2022 NFL Draft. Walker transferred to Michigan State last season from Wake Forest and had a huge year, even entering the Heisman conversation at one point.

Lance Zierlein compares him to former Steelers RB Willie Parker.

He’s projected to sign a four-year $8,441,580 contract that includes a $3,319,331 signing bonus.

During his three-year college career, Walker rushed 481 times for 2,804 yards (5.8 YPC) and 35 touchdowns in 32 career games. He added 19 receptions for 136 yards and one touchdown.