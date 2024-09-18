Seahawks Sign Two, Cut Two From Practice Squad

The Seattle Seahawks announced they have signed WR Miles Boykin and RB Brittain Brown to the practice squad.

In a corresponding move, they released S Marquise Blair and DT Quinton Bohanna.

Seattle’s practice squad now includes:

CB Artie Burns T McClendon Curtis RB George Holani DE DeVere Levelston TE Tyler Mabry LB Patrick O’Connell S Ty Okada WR Cody White CB Josh Jobe OLB Tyreke Smith OLB Tyus Bowser CB Faion Hicks QB Jaren Hall DT Kenneth Odumegwu OLB Jamie Sheriff WR Miles Boykin RB Brittain Brown

Boykin, 27, was the No. 93 overall pick in the third round by the Ravens out of Notre Dame in 2019. Baltimore traded up to select him and exchanged the No. 102, No. 191, and No. 193 picks.

He was in the final year of a four-year, $3,376,928 rookie contract that included an $856,928 signing bonus when the Ravens released him.

Boykin was claimed by the Steelers after being waived by Baltimore and re-signed with Pittsburgh on a one-year deal for the 2023 season. He signed with the Giants in 2024 but was among their final cuts coming out of the preseason.

In 2022, Boykin appeared in 17 games for the Steelers and caught three passes for 17 yards.