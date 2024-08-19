Seahawks Sign Two TEs, Cut Two Others

The Seattle Seahawks announced they have signed TEs Michael Ezeike and Devon Garrison to the roster.

The @Seahawks added two tight ends this weekend. https://t.co/vWZylCY313 — Seahawks PR (@seahawksPR) August 19, 2024

To make room, Seattle waived LB Devin Richardson and CB Willie Roberts.

Ezeike, 6-5 and 243 pounds, played receiver at UCLA before converting to tight end. He signed with the Chargers as an undrafted free agent following the 2023 NFL Draft but was waived coming out of the preseason.

He spent time in the UFL with the Memphis Showboats but was waived before the start of their season as well.

During his five-year college career, Ezeike caught 35 passes for 407 yards and seven touchdowns.