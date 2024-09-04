Seahawks Sign Two To Practice Squad

The Seahawks announced they have signed two players to their practice squad, DT Quinton Bohanna and DE Kenneth Odumegwu.

Bohanna, 25, was a sixth-round pick out of Kentucky by the Cowboys back in the 2021 NFL Draft.

He signed a four-year rookie deal with the team and appeared in 14 games during his first season in Dallas. Bohanna also appeared in 13 games during his second season with the team.

Bohanna was waived by the Cowboys back in 2023 and signed with the Lions practice squad two days later. The Titans claimed him from the Lions and he was among their final roster cuts heading into the 2024 season.

In 2023, Bohanna appeared in three games for the Lions and three games for the Titans, recording ten tackles in three starts.