Seahawks Sign UDFA WR Nate McCollum, Waive G Sala Aumavae-Laulu

The Seattle Seahawks announced they have signed undrafted rookie WR Nate McCollum to the roster.
In a corresponding move, the Seahawks waived G Sala Aumavae-Laulu.
Aumavae-Laulu, 25, was a sixth-round pick of the Ravens in 2023 out of Oregon. He signed a four-year, $4 million rookie contract through 2026.
He was waived from the active roster in October but was brought back to the practice squad days later. The Ravens waived him from the practice squad after the season ended in January 2025.
The Seahawks signed him to a futures deal for the 2025 season.
In 2024, Aumavae-Laulu appeared in two games for the Ravens at guard.
