Seahawks Signed WR John Rhys Plumlee, Placed TE Brady Russell On IR

The Seattle Seahawks announced they’ve signed WR John Rhys Plumlee to their active roster and placed TE Brady Russell on injured reserve.

Plumlee, 24, began his career at Ole Miss before transferring to Central Florida.

He signed with the Steelers as an undrafted free agent following the 2024 draft. He was waived coming out of the preseason and caught on with the Jaguars’ practice squad.

From there, he was released by Jacksonville in November and signed with the Seahawks’ practice squad a week later.

In three seasons with the Rebels and two with the Knights, Plumlee appeared in 52 games and made 31 starts. He posted a record of 15-16 as a starter and completed 464 of his 760 pass attempts (61.1 percent) to go along with 5,838 yards, 34 touchdowns, and 19 interceptions.

He also rushed 453 times for 2,556 yards (5.6 YPC) and 28 touchdowns.