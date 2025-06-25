Seahawks Signing CB Shaquill Griffin

According to Jordan Schultz, veteran CB Shaquill Griffin is signing a contract with the Seahawks.

Jeremy Fowler reports the deal is for one year with a base value of $3 million and a maximum value of $4 million with incentives.

He’d been one of a handful of veteran cornerbacks that Seattle was showing interest in to add more competition to its secondary. This also obviously marks a return to the team Griffin started his career with.

Griffin, 29, was selected by the Seahawks in the third round out of UCF in 2017. He finished the final year of his four-year rookie contract worth $3,158,620, which included a signing bonus of $758,620.

Griffin then signed a three-year contract with the Jaguars in 2021 that was worth up to $44.5 million with $29 million guaranteed. The Jaguars released him last year, and he went on to sign a one-year contract with the Texans.

The Panthers would later claim Griffin off waivers in November. He finished out the year in Carolina, then signed a one-year deal with the Vikings last offseason.

In 2024, Griffin appeared in all 17 games for the Vikings, recording 41 total tackles, one tackle for loss, two interceptions, and six pass defenses.