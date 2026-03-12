Seahawks Signing DB D’Anthony Bell To One-Year Deal

The Seattle Seahawks are signing DB D’Anthony Bell to a one-year deal, according to Jordan Schultz.

Bell was in Seattle for the majority of the season last year and is a core special teamer.

Bell, 29, signed with the Browns as an undrafted free agent out of Iowa Central following the 2022 NFL Draft. He made the team and stuck on the roster each of his first three seasons.

Cleveland declined to tender Bell as a restricted free agent in 2025 and he signed a one-year deal with the Seahawks. Seattle waived him late in the season and he was claimed by the Panthers.

In 2025, Bell has appeared in 14 games for the Seahawks and recorded 15 total tackles, 0.5 sacks, and one tackle for loss.