According to Tom Pelissero, the Seahawks are signing Florida State WR Tamorrion Terry as an undrafted free agent.

Terry, 23, was named second team All-ACC in 2019 and opted out of the final two games of the 2020 season.

During his three-year career at Florida State, Terry caught 118 passes for 2,221 yards (18.8 YPC) and 18 touchdowns.