Seahawks Signing LB Chazz Surratt To Active Roster

Mike Garafolo reports that the Seahawks are signing LB Chazz Surratt to their active roster after he was cut by the 49ers yesterday.

Surratt, 28, is a former third-round pick by the Vikings in the 2021 NFL Draft out of North Carolina.

He signed a four-year rookie deal with the team worth $5,015,094 that included a $1,007,341 signing bonus, but was among Minnesota’s final roster cuts in 2022.

He caught on with the Jets’ practice squad and was brought back on a futures deal for the 2023 season.

Surratt signed with the 49ers back in May but was among the team’s final roster cuts coming out of the preseason.

In 2024, Surratt appeared in all 17 games for the Jets and recorded 28 total tackles and two tackles for loss.