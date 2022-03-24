Seahawks Signing LB Joel Iyiegbuniwe

According to Doug Kyed, the Seahawks are signing LB Joel Iyiegbuniwe to a one-year deal.

The deal is for the veteran minimum and includes a $152,500 signing bonus, per Kyed.

Iyeigbuniwe has primarily been a special teams contributor to this point in his career.

Iyiegbuniwe, 26, was drafted by the Bears in the fourth round out of Western Kentucky. He played out the final year of a four-year, $3.1 million rookie contract and was testing unrestricted free agency for the first time.

In 2021, Iyiegbuniwe appeared in 11 games for the Bears and recorded four total tackles and one forced fumble.