Seahawks Signing OT Abraham Lucas To Three-Year, $46M Extension

NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo reports the Seahawks are signing OT Abraham Lucas to a three-year, $46 million extension.

Lucas, 26, was a four-year starter at Washington State and earned first-team All-Pac12 honors in 2021 and second-team All-Pac12 in 2020, 2019, and 2018. The Seahawks used the No. 72 overall pick in the third round on him in the 2022 NFL Draft.

He was entering the third year of a four-year $5,391,678 contract that includes a $1,101,220 signing bonus.

In 2024, Lucas appeared in seven games for the Seahawks and made seven starts at right tackle.