Seahawks Signing WR Brenden Rice

Jordan Schultz reports the Seahawks are signing WR Brenden Rice to a contract.

Rice, 23, is a former seventh-round pick of the Chargers back in 2024. He signed a four-year, $4.1 million contract with the Chargers.

However, Los Angeles opted to waive Rice coming out of the preseason. He signed with New England’s practice squad in November but was released a week later.

Rice is the son of Hall of Fame WR Jerry Rice.

In 2024, Rice was active for three games for the Chargers, but did not record a stat.

During his college career at Colorado and USC, Rice caught 111 passes for 1,821 yards receiving and 21 touchdowns over the course of four seasons and 43 games.